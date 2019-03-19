Politics Atiku Lines Up 400 Witnesses, Asks Tribunal To Sack Buhari, Declare Him Winner – Nairaland

#1
Atiku asks tribunal to sack Buhari, declare him winner “We have a pool of 20 SANs who are tested in election petition matters and other senior lawyers who are also working with them.

So we are confident. “We have also lined up more than 400 witnesses that are going …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2TV9PmN

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top