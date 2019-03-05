Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has described ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo as one of the greatest Nigerians alive.
While felicitating with the former president on his 82nd birthday, Atiku said no Nigerian alive has done as much as Obasanjo did for the country.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate said, who served as Obasanjo’s deputy for eight years, also wished him good health and continued service to the nation.
