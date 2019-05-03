Politics Atiku reacts to appointment of Nigerian politician as Minister in Canada – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the appointment of Mr Kaycee Madu, a Nigerian who was first elected as a Member of Parliament in Alberta, Canada, as Minister for Municipal Affairs for the …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2LgBg7p

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top