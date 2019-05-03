Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the appointment of Mr Kaycee Madu, a Nigerian who was first elected as a Member of Parliament in Alberta, Canada, as Minister for Municipal Affairs for the …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2LgBg7p
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2LgBg7p
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]