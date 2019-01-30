Politics Atiku Reports Buhari to US, UK Others – Olisa.tv

#1
Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of constitutional breaches.

In a letter addressed to the Ambassadors of the US, EU, France, Germany, and the UK High Commissioner, dated January 27, 2019, Atiku said the President had threatened the nation’s …



Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2SgigZ4

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top