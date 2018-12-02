Atiku Quickly Returns To Nigeria After Failing To Secure US Department of Justice Assurances Of Entering US Without Being Arrested.
A group, Initiative To Save Democracy has said that it has credible information that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar has returned to …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2DUSjGY
Get More Nigeria Metro News
A group, Initiative To Save Democracy has said that it has credible information that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar has returned to …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2DUSjGY
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[67]