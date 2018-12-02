  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Metro Atiku Returns To Nigeria, No Assurances Of Entering US Without Being Arrested – APCUK – Nairaland

#1
Atiku Quickly Returns To Nigeria After Failing To Secure US Department of Justice Assurances Of Entering US Without Being Arrested.

A group, Initiative To Save Democracy has said that it has credible information that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar has returned to …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2DUSjGY

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[67]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top