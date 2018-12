Atiku Quickly Returns To Nigeria After Failing To Secure US Department of Justice Assurances Of Entering US Without Being Arrested.A group, Initiative To Save Democracy has said that it has credible information that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar has returned to …Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2DUSjGY Get More Nigeria Metro News