Atiku Withdraw Or We Kill, Rape Your Wife & Daughters, Blow Your Plane, Poison

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar said his life and those of his family are under threat by unknown person(s) because of his decision to contest the 2019 presidential election.

Atiku, an aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a petition to President Muhammad Buhari requested for more police protection for himself and family.




