Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said the N360 million proposed in this year’s federal budget for Chibok school girls in America University of Nigeria (AUN), was not for students on his scholarship.
The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, has …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/32k3EJW
Get More Nigeria Political News
The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, has …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/32k3EJW
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]