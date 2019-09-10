The presidency yesterday revealed the message conveyed to South African President, Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa, by President Muhammadu Buhari’s special envoy, Mr. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, which had hitherto been shrouded in secrecy.
The presidential brief showed that the South African government repudiated …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2HURMGc
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The presidential brief showed that the South African government repudiated …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2HURMGc
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]