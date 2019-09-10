Metro Attacks Not Xenophobic, 89 Nigerians Killed Since 2017 – South Africa – Naijaloaded

#1
The presidency yesterday revealed the message conveyed to South African President, Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa, by President Muhammadu Buhari’s special envoy, Mr. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, which had hitherto been shrouded in secrecy.

The presidential brief showed that the South African government repudiated …

cyril.JPG

Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2HURMGc

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top