Politics AUDIO: Lagos is a glorified village, no roads… no water, says Amaechi – TheCable

#1
Rotimi Amaechi, director-general of President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign organisation, has described Lagos as a glorified village in an audio clip leaked on Monday.

The transportation minister said there is insufficient water and roads in Lagos while lamenting the spate of traffic jams in the state. The audio tape was …



Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2sgu92O

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[96]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top