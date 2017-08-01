The Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona has quashed viral rumors that he is dead. Reports had emerged on Monday that he had passed away.





In a telephone conversation with the News Agency of Nigeria, the Awujale said it was all fake news.



He said he is hale and hearty and expressed surprise that some bloggers could be spreading rumours about his death without confirming from the palace in Ijebu-Ode or from his chiefs.



“Why are people spreading rumours about my death, when I am right here at Oriental?” he queried.



The 83-year old monarch is spending his 57th year on the throne. He has for the past week been a guest of Oriental Hotel on Victoria Island, in Lagos, where he has been staying after a routine medical checkup in a Lagos hospital, two weeks ago.

