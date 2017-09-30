Submit Post Advertise

Politics Babangida Opens Up on Biafra Agitation

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Lequte, Sep 30, 2017 at 5:11 PM. Views count: 361

  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    Nigeria's former President Ibrahim Babanida has called on Nigerians to ensure they live in peaceful unity with one another.

    “Peace remains the best option in resolving conflicts and agitations in the country, adding that recent conflicts and agitations, chanting slogan of war and hate speeches are derailing the nation’s development and unity," he said in a statement released on Saturday to acknowledge the country's independence, which is tomorrow.

    “As an active participant in the Civil War and a retired military officer, with the hard lesson learnt, I will never be tired on calling for the oneness and unity of our great nation. We will forever be ready to sacrifice for a united and prosperous Nigeria whenever the need arises

    “During our tenure in government we deliberately formulated policies, programmes, projects and even the creation of states to further weaken unwholesome agitations for secession and promote mutual and peaceful coexistence devoid of ethnic, religious and regional discriminations.”
     

    Lequte, Sep 30, 2017 at 5:11 PM
    Comments