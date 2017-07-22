Two lovers have been killed by the dreaded Badoo cult sect early yesterday morning in Ojodu Gerger, Ifo LGA of Ogun State, Saturday Sun reports. The female of the couple was pregnant, making her unborn baby the third victim of the attack. It was learned that the couple were meant to marry officially in December. Sources told newsmen that the skulls of the two lovers were smashed by the killers, who gained entry into their apartment through the window. Many of the residents of the area wailed, as policemen from Ojodu Abiodun Division took the remains of the victims to the morgue at the General Hospital, Sagamu. ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, said investigation have commenced regarding the incident.