Sports Ballon d’Or 2018: Kaka names two players to win award ahead of Ronaldo, Messi – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Former Real Madrid star, Kaka, has revealed two players that should win the 2018 Ballon d’Or ahead of Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona ace, Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo and Messi have dominated the award in the past decade. The pair had won an incredible five awards each …



read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2BCeQZu

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top