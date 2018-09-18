Sports Balogun Lifts Nigeria Cup Trophy – Thisdaylive

Folabi Balogun has emerges as the winner of the 2018 Nigeria Cup. He defeated a field of over 140-players to come out victorious after shooting a score of 69-net to beat his closest rival, Tunde Olowude on countback.

Balogun now replaces Femi Feyide, two-time winner and the defending champion …



