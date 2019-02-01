Metro Banker Breaks Into Customers Accounts And Transfers N2.4m To Friends – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com

Kazeem Olawuwo an ex-employee of an old generation bank who allegedly stole N2.4 million from several of the bank’s customers’ accounts, was on Thursday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Olawuwo, 37, was arraigned alongside his female friend, Risikatu Wahab, 35, on a 12-count charge …



