Entertainment Banky W, Emmanuel Oyeleke & More Attend The Future Awards Africa Nominees Party, Ink Eze, Zainab Balogun – Nigerian Entertainment Today

#1
The British Council yesterday hosted The Future Awards Africa 2018 nominees to a reception in Lagos with young change-makers including Niniola, Zainab Balogun, Emmanuel Oyeleke, Ink Eze, Folu Storms, Fisayo Fosudo and others receiving their certificates of nomination....



Read more via Nigerian Entertainment Today – https://ift.tt/2zXlyGh

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[48]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top