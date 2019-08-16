Lionel Messi will be out of action as Barcelona get their 2019/20 LaLiga Santander campaign underway on Friday at the San Mames.
The Argentinian has been recovering, and it's been known that his participation....
read more via “barcelona football” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2YRVkDx
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Argentinian has been recovering, and it's been known that his participation....
read more via “barcelona football” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2YRVkDx
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]