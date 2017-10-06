Submit Post Advertise

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Samguine, Oct 6, 2017 at 1:02 PM. Views count: 79

    Staying young may be easier to achieve than most people think, considering the advice of fashion designer Vivienne Westwood.

    The 76-year-old’s secret to looking young? Bathe once a week.

    According to Guardian, after her husband, Andreas Kronthaler‘s show at the Paris Fashion Week, the environmentalist was asked her secret to maintaining her youthful looks.

    “Don’t wash too much,” she said.

    “She only takes a bath every week. That’s why she looks so radiant,” Kronthaler added.

    And while hers may seem a little strange, Kronthaler revealed: “I only wash once a month.”

