Entertainment BB Sasore’s movie, ‘God Calling’ gets release date – pulse.ng

#1
The movie starring Demola Adedoyin, Zainab Balogun and Richard Mofe Damijo is scheduled for a December release, a source hinted Pulse.

The movie also stars Tina Mba, Onyeka Onwenu, Bikiya Graham Douglas and singer, ChiDynma D'Voice...



via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2pYPD2L

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[48]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top