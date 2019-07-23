The Big Brother Naija Pepper dem season is becoming more spicy as Biggie continues to unveil tricks that thrill the viewers.
Barely a day after Tuoyo left the Big Brother Naija House, all housemates have been put up for possible eviction this week....
via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2M45fOQ
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Barely a day after Tuoyo left the Big Brother Naija House, all housemates have been put up for possible eviction this week....
via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2M45fOQ
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]