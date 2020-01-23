Khloe is living the bets time of her life in the Maldives. The Big Brother Naija star whose real name is Abiri Oluwabusayomi, took to her Instagram to share her latest photos from her vacation spot, with captions that got folks feeling envious of her luxury.
“Water , sun , happiness …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/38KBaMN
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
“Water , sun , happiness …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/38KBaMN
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 400.9 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[3]