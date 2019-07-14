Evicted housemates Isilomo and Avala finally distributed 80 coins each from the show to two out of the remaining 19 housemates.
Newsmen report that the Bet9ja coins were Biggie’s currency that could be exchanged for several favours as the show progresses. While Avala gave her remaining coins to Seyi, Isilomo helped …
via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2JzDtZ3
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Newsmen report that the Bet9ja coins were Biggie’s currency that could be exchanged for several favours as the show progresses. While Avala gave her remaining coins to Seyi, Isilomo helped …
via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2JzDtZ3
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]