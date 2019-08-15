JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment BBNaija: Video of Mercy and Ike making out in the toilet with her boobs exposed surfaces online. – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Big Brother Naija housemates/lovers, Mercy, and Ike shared an intimate moment together after locking themselves up inside the toilet.

In the viral video, the pair were caught making out before Mercy then exposed her bare boobs while trying to adjust her tube bra.

IKE.PNG






via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2H7MlDv


-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[22]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top