Nyesom Wike, Rivers state governor, has appreciated Tacha, housemate in the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), for mentioning him as a “source of inspiration” during the reality TV show.
On Thursday, the housemates were given a task where they are required to make a presentation stating a member of their family or certain individuals who have been of great impacts to them over the years while making use of a portrait representing a family tree.
read more
On Thursday, the housemates were given a task where they are required to make a presentation stating a member of their family or certain individuals who have been of great impacts to them over the years while making use of a portrait representing a family tree.
read more