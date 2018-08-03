Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Entertainment Becca Reacts To ‘Husband Already Married With Kids’ Allegations – ModernGhana News

#1
The celebrated Songstress, Becca, got married to Tobi Sanni Daniel a Nigerian businessman who was Ice Prince’s manager on Saturday August 18, 2018 at East Legon, Accra.

Few days after the marriage, Becca’s dream marriage has become the latest to suffer celebrity relationships scandal...



via ModernGhana News – https://ift.tt/2oghdHT

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[69]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top