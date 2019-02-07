Ghanaian singer, who got married to our very own country man, Tobi Sani has released her pregnancy photos to dispel rumours she had her baby through surrogacy.
Becca tied the knot with Tobi in August 2018 and true to it, she showed no pregnancy signs! None at …
