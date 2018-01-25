Suspected herdsmen have murdered a police officer and another man in the troubled Guma local government area of Benue State. The incident was said to have occurred between Wednesday and early hour of Thursday. Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said the dead are from his local government. “A farmer was slaughtered and burnt down, many others are still missing, the injured ones have been brought into hospital in Makurdi’ “People who are saying that I am talking too much should give me justice and I will keep quiet. These people are not just grazing but are coming to take over our land. And they want me to keep quiet. How can I keep quiet? As long as there is no justice, I will continue to shout, talk and sing.” He reiterated the call for the arrest of the leadership of Kautal Hore whom he accused of threatening attacks on the state and still went ahead to carry out their threat.