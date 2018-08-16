  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Entertainment Beverly Osu Goes Nude In Reverend Sister Nun’s Outfit Holding A Rosary And Smoking A Cigarette – Gossip Mill Nigeria

#1
picture of Nollywood actress, Beverly Osu, is causing an uproar on the Internet.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate is currently the talking point on social media, following a picture she posted on Instagram, in which she was clad in a nun’s outfit, clutching a rosary in one hand …



via Gossip Mill Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2N23Fid

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top