The leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has revealed why he set up the Biafra Secret Service. Speaking with newsmen yesterday shortly after his visit to Senator Enyinna Abaribe, he said the service was set up to provide security for the Igbo people since the federal government has failed to do so He stated that Fulani herdsmen were killing Igbo people while the police failed to address the issue. “I will not do anything that will bring dishonour to my people. There is no reason for people to be afraid of the internal operation of IPOB. “We want to stop the menace of Fulani herdsmen in our land. In the north, they have the Hisbah police, they have the Sharia police. They even have the Janjaweed police. Here, we have nothing. “We need to protect this very land. We want to protect the Fulani men from rustling. “The police have done nothing. Fulani herdsmen are operating everywhere. “President Buhari spoke; he never mentioned the menace of Fulani herdsmen. His interest was Biafra agitation. It doesn’t work for me. I am a Biafran.” Senator Abaribe also spoke saying: “IPOB has assured that they will continue to remain nonviolent.” He added that discussions about a better union for Nigeria were necessary so that some people will not continue to feel like second class citizens.