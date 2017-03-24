Nigerian Gay Activist, Bisi Alimi wants all the Bibles and Qurans in Africa to be burnt to ashes. In an Instagram post Alimi said the holy books were used by Europeans to enslave Africans. He wrote, “I look forward to the day Africans across the continent will gather their Bible and Quran and burn them at the marketplace, while we go in search of who and what our authentic selves are. “It is the responsibility of Africans both young and old to make sure the continent regains its glory. We should remember the Europeans that used the bible to enslave us have turned their back against it.”