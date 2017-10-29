Entertainment

Whether this is a publicity stunt to sustain her 15 minutes of fame or reality after the end of the widely watched Big Brother Naija show, contestant and star of the show, Bisola Aiyeola has declared that hre relationship with 21-year-old star Jeff Akoh is nothing other than fiction. Previously via Twitter, the 31-year-old Bisola proclaimed her adoration and love for the barely legal musician, Jeff Akoh. And just hours later, refuted all former tweets she had posted claiming that she sought some public attention from the stunt she pulled over social media. A statement obtained from Jeff Akoh revealed that the singer and reality star were together when Bisola had posted the tweets as a joke. “I was there when she made the post and it was funny.” The Lokoja singer continued, “She made the post in the night and when I woke up the next morning, it was everywhere. But the truth is that she put her life on the line for me and I appreciate that.” The musician further reiterated again that both he and Bisola were not an item. “The truth is that she is not dating me; I am definitely too young for Bisola. She is more experience than I am…I can date someone older than me but not by a 10-year difference,” he said. Courtesy: Vanguard News