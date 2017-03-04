The value of digital currency bitcoin on Friday hit a record high on talks of approval of the first U.S. bitcoin exchange-traded fund by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bitcoin climbed to a record $1,298 on the BitStamp platform. Its last trading value on Friday was $1,263.01, up nearly 5 percent. So far this year, bitcoin has surged more than 30 percent. Investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss have a pending application with the SEC for a bitcoin ETF, which was filed nearly four years ago. On March 11, the twins are expected to receive a final decision from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on whether they can list their ETF. If approved by the SEC, this would be the first bitcoin ETF issued by a U.S. entity. Bitcoin is a virtual currency that can be used to move money around the world quickly and anonymously without the need for a central authority.