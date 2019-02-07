Entertainment Blac Chyna’s Mother Claims Rob Kardashian Should Have Custody Of Dream – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Blac Chyna’s personal woes have continued to spiral as her own mother has claimed she should temporarily relinquish custody of daughter Dream.

Chyna, 30, shares the two-year-old with ex Rob Kardashian, 31, with the pair finally agreeing to joint custody after an acrimonious split....



via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2WLmk2Y

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[60]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top