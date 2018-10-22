Entertainment Black Beatz Muzik Presents ”Determination” Album – tooXclusive

#1
Producer Black Beatz Taps Yung6ix, Dremo, Dammy Krane & More For Debut Album ‘Determination’

After teasing fans for months and building anticipation through the release of infectious singles and incredible videos, Record producer Black Beatz finally unleashes his debut album ‘Determination‘....



via tooXclusive – https://ift.tt/2z10my7

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[64]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top