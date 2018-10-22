Producer Black Beatz Taps Yung6ix, Dremo, Dammy Krane & More For Debut Album ‘Determination’
After teasing fans for months and building anticipation through the release of infectious singles and incredible videos, Record producer Black Beatz finally unleashes his debut album ‘Determination‘....
via tooXclusive – https://ift.tt/2z10my7
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
After teasing fans for months and building anticipation through the release of infectious singles and incredible videos, Record producer Black Beatz finally unleashes his debut album ‘Determination‘....
via tooXclusive – https://ift.tt/2z10my7
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[64]