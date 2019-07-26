JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Black Magic! African Soldier Shoots Bullet in his Mouth – Olisa.tv

#1
In a viral video on social media, a yet to be identified soldier shoots himself three times in the mouth to show off his bulletproof charm.

In the grainy clip, the dark-skinned soldier was heard telling his spectators not to be afraid as he picked an AK 47, and …


Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2Mf6PO3

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[87]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top