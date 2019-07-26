In a viral video on social media, a yet to be identified soldier shoots himself three times in the mouth to show off his bulletproof charm.
In the grainy clip, the dark-skinned soldier was heard telling his spectators not to be afraid as he picked an AK 47, and …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2Mf6PO3
Get More Nigeria Metro News
In the grainy clip, the dark-skinned soldier was heard telling his spectators not to be afraid as he picked an AK 47, and …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2Mf6PO3
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Attachments
- 41.7 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[87]