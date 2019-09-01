A new video has emerged online wherein Popular actress, Nkechi blessing, was spotted going on her knees for men of the Nigerian police shortly after the security outfit sealed off venue for the 28th birthday bash of controversial male barbie, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as ‘‘Bobrisky. In …
via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2PIsnGi
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2PIsnGi
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 20.9 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[61]