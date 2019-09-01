JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Bobrisky’s Birthday: Actress Nkechi Blessing Kneels Down To Beg Police – Information Nigeria

#1
A new video has emerged online wherein Popular actress, Nkechi blessing, was spotted going on her knees for men of the Nigerian police shortly after the security outfit sealed off venue for the 28th birthday bash of controversial male barbie, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as ‘‘Bobrisky. In …


via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2PIsnGi

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[61]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top