Entertainment Bobrisky arrested, cars seized - Instablog9ja

Nigerian celebrity cross-dresser, Bobrisky, has been arrested in Lagos State
He was picked up, last night, at his residence inside Bera Estate, Chevron Drive, Lekki and whisked away to an unknown destination.

According to reports, the officers who arrested him, brought him back this morning to move all his cars.
