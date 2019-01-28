Transvestite, Bobrisky, who stated that he doesn’t care about who follows him, has also opened up on the only 2 friends he mingles with.
Bobrisky reveals the only 2 friends he mingles with In a post he made on his social media timeline, Bobrisky revealed that actress …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2HBiZ36
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Bobrisky reveals the only 2 friends he mingles with In a post he made on his social media timeline, Bobrisky revealed that actress …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2HBiZ36
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]