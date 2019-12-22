Metro Boko Haram attacks humanitarian workers, three feared killed, two reportedly kidnapped – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
Three people were feared killed on Sunday when suspected members of the Boko Haram attacked humanitarian workers in Borno State. Two others were also reportedly kidnapped by the insurgents, sources told PREMIUM TIMES. The insurgents carried out the attack along the Maiduguri-Monguno road. Credible sources within the …

Boko-Haram.jpg

Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/34LPvpA

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[91]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top