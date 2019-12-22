Three people were feared killed on Sunday when suspected members of the Boko Haram attacked humanitarian workers in Borno State. Two others were also reportedly kidnapped by the insurgents, sources told PREMIUM TIMES. The insurgents carried out the attack along the Maiduguri-Monguno road. Credible sources within the …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/34LPvpA
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/34LPvpA
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[91]