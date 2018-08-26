Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Business Boost for the leather industry as BoI embraces made-in-Aba – BusinessDay

#1
Nigeria’s leading development finance institution, the Bank of Industry (BoI), is on the threshold of becoming a real game changer and growth catalyst for micro, small and medium enterprises, MSME, across the country.

On August 8 in Aba, BoI unveiled its new innovative product, …



Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2PFsY7p

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top