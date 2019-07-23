JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Borno government receive 151 repentant Boko Haram from Nigerian Army – Legit.ng

#1
The Nigerian Army on Monday, July 22, handed over 151 repentant Boko Haram members to the government of Borno state for rehabilitation and re-integration into the society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Major-General Bamidele Shafa, coordinator of the Operation Safe Corridor, disclosed this during the handing …

army news.png

Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2M6TOGa

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[80]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top