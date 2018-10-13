Business Bosch unveils wide array of home appliances for Nigerian market – Nairametrics

#1
Globally renowned Manufacturer, Bosch has unveiled a wide range of quality home appliances for the Nigerian market including; Refrigerators, Washing machines and Dryers, Dish washers, Gas and Electric cookers, Gas hobs, Extractors, Microwaves and a wide range of small domestic appliances.

BSH (Bosch and Siemens Home Appliances) has signed …



Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2pPbNVa

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[64]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top