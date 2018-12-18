A 6-year-old Missouri girl was shot and killed by her 12-year-old brother, who found a loaded gun in his parents’ bedroom, just before 11 p.m. on Friday in Florissant, St. Louis, U.S.
Police said the shooting was an accident and occurred while the parents were at a Christmas party …
Read more via Instablog9ja – https://ift.tt/2Ln5yC7
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Police said the shooting was an accident and occurred while the parents were at a Christmas party …
Read more via Instablog9ja – https://ift.tt/2Ln5yC7
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[38]