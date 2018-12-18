Metro Boy, 12, accidentally shoots his sister dead while parents attend Xmas party – Instablog9ja

A 6-year-old Missouri girl was shot and killed by her 12-year-old brother, who found a loaded gun in his parents’ bedroom, just before 11 p.m. on Friday in Florissant, St. Louis, U.S.

Police said the shooting was an accident and occurred while the parents were at a Christmas party …



