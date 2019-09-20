Metro Boy tied to ceiling by his parents, pepper poured on his face (photos) - LIB

A Nigerian man has raised an alarm over the abuse a little boy identified as Daniel Ogunbona is being subjected to by his parents.

Prince Bamidele shared photos of Daniel who had pepper poured on his face, being tied to the ceiling. He further disclosed that the incident occurred at 35 Kokumo Road in Alimosho, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos.

