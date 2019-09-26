President Muhammadu Buhari has reversed the dismissal of Marilyn Amobi as the managing director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company Limited (NBET).
The directive is in a memo issued by the office of the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF).
TheCable understands that the agency has also been moved from the ministry of power to the ministry of finance
READ MORE
The directive is in a memo issued by the office of the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF).
TheCable understands that the agency has also been moved from the ministry of power to the ministry of finance
READ MORE