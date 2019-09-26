Politics BREAKING: Buhari overrules power minister, recalls NBET MD - The Cable

President Muhammadu Buhari has reversed the dismissal of Marilyn Amobi as the managing director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company Limited (NBET).

The directive is in a memo issued by the office of the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF).

TheCable understands that the agency has also been moved from the ministry of power to the ministry of finance

