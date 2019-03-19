Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from proceeding with the collation, concluding and announcing the result of the governorship election in Bauchi State held on March 9 by …
