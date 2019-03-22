Raymond Dokpesi, founder of DAAR Communications, owners of African Independent television (AIT), has been arrested at Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, on his return from medical treatment at the American Hospital, Dubai.
AIt announced the arrest, quoting an immigration officer as saying Dokpesi is on the Federal Government's security watchlist, and that there were instructions from above to arrest him on arrival.
