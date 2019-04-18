Brighton have sacked manager Chris Hughton following the club’s poor run of form in 2019. Albion scraped Premier League survival by two points following only two wins from 18 top-flight matches since the turn of the year.The club’s chairman, Tony Bloom, said: “Undoubtedly, this has been one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make as chairman of Brighton & Hove Albion, but ultimately one I have made due to how we struggled i