The petitioners at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar – have commenced the calling of witnesses at the hearing their petition. The first witness they called is Buba Galadima, a critic …
