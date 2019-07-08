advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Politics Buba Galadima Is Atiku's First Witness At Presidential Tribunal - Punch Newspaper

The petitioners at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar – have commenced the calling of witnesses at the hearing their petition. The first witness they called is Buba Galadima, a critic …

