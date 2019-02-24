The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has called for immediate arrest of Buba Galadima, chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
In a statement on Sunday, the APC campaign council accused Galadima of plotting to announce Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential candidate, as the winner of the presidential election.
The council claimed Galadima had recorded a short video to this effect, while acting on behalf of the PDP as its campaign spokesman
